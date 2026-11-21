Harry Kane has suffered a torn ankle ligament injury (Getty Images)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has hinted he’ll be back by the end of the season after admitting he’s “very disappointed” to have suffered a serious injury.

The England international has been in the form of his life recently, and was rewarded for his efforts with this year’s Ballon d’Or prize, though he’s now set to miss a large chunk of the rest of the campaign.

According to BBC Sport, Kane has already undergone successful surgery on an ankle ligament problem, and it looks set to keep him out for a few months.

As quoted in the report, Kane himself has also hinted at his return date, saying he should be back in time for the business end of the campaign.

Harry Kane on injury and likely return date

“The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027,” Kane said.

The 33-year-old added that he would be “back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season”.

This is a big blow for Bayern and for England, though the next round of internationals aren’t until March, so it’s possible that the former Tottenham striker will be back fit again to feature in those games.

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Kane has ten goals in 16 games so far this season for Bayern, following his stunning campaign last year in which he hit 61 goals in 51 appearances in total.

He also recently became the all-time record appearance maker for the England national team, and it feels hugely unfortunate for him to pick up such a lengthy injury while he’s been playing some of his best football.