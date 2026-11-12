Harry Kane (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Harry Kane has admitted that he is unsure whether he will ever return to the Premier League, insisting that breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record would not be enough on its own to convince him to leave Bayern Munich.

The England captain, who recently extended his contract with the German giants until 2029, has been repeatedly linked with a return to English football since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

However, the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner appears content with life in Germany and remains focused on achieving further success with Bayern.

Speaking on talkSPORT Drive, Kane admitted that a Premier League comeback remains possible but stressed that the circumstances would have to be perfect.

While acknowledging that he will never completely close the door on English football, Kane made it clear that his current priorities lie in conquering the Champions League with Bayern and winning international silverware with England.

He said:

“I’ll be honest, I am really not sure. When I think about coming back, it isn’t just about the record (top goalscorer in the Premier League), there are things I haven’t achieved yet.

“I think it would have to be a perfect situation for me to ever come back, and I can’t see where that would be… One day, anything is possible.”

Currently sitting on 213 Premier League goals, 47 behind Shearer’s benchmark of 260, Kane emphasised that experiencing life in Germany has broadened his perspective, leaving him settled in Bavaria for the foreseeable future.

A return to Tottenham remains on the cards for Harry Kane

Should Kane ever decide to return to the English top flight, Tottenham hold a major trump card.

As revealed by The Telegraph, Spurs retain their first-option matching rights on the striker despite his new Bayern deal.

Because that clause sits directly between the two clubs and covers Kane’s entire employment in Munich, Tottenham retain the right to match any accepted Premier League bid, giving the North Londoners first refusal on bringing their all-time record goalscorer home.

Mauricio Pochettino reunion at Manchester United could appeal to Kane

However, Tottenham could face stiff competition if Kane explores a Premier League comeback later in his career.

Manchester United have long admired the England captain and have been heavily linked with him in past transfer windows.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to take over as Manchester United’s new manager following Michael Carrick’s sacking, the prospect of reuniting with his former mentor at Old Trafford would always represent a tempting proposition should Kane seek one final challenge in England.

Pochettino worked closely with Kane during his successful spell at Tottenham, helping the striker develop into one of Europe’s most prolific forwards.

Under the Argentine, Kane became a central figure in a Spurs side that regularly challenged near the top of the Premier League and reached the 2019 Champions League final.

Their established relationship could make a future reunion an attractive possibility.

For now, Kane appears determined to continue pursuing major honours in Germany, leaving the door to a Premier League return open without making any commitment to walk through it.