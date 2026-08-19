(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Harry Kane has revealed that a return to the Premier League is no longer a major priority, with the England captain admitting that his happiness at Bayern Munich has changed his perspective on his long-term future.

The 33-year-old striker had previously been expected to eventually return to English football after leaving Tottenham, but his latest comments suggest that a comeback may be much further away than originally anticipated.

Harry Kane admits Premier League return is no longer a priority

Speaking to journalist Henry Winter, Kane explained that returning to England was something he had expected to do when he initially left Tottenham in 2023.

However, his experience in Germany has changed those plans.

Kane said, via Fabrizio Romano:

“When I first left, for sure it was something that I thought I’d definitely be coming back. That itch isn’t there as much anymore. I’m extremely happy here in Munich.”

???????? Harry Kane announces to @henrywinter he’s NOT planning to leave Bayern to return to Premier League. “When I first left, for sure it was something that I thought I'd definitely be coming back. That itch isn't there as much anymore. I'm extremely happy here in Munich”. pic.twitter.com/4HO5oPmp4N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2026

The Bayern forward also indicated that he remains fully aligned with the club’s ambitions under Vincent Kompany.

Rather than actively looking for a route back to England, Kane is now open to extending his stay in Bavaria and continuing his career in the Bundesliga.

That represents a significant shift from the expectation that he would eventually return to the Premier League.

Harry Kane’s Premier League legacy

Before departing Tottenham in August 2023, Kane established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in English football history.

The striker spent the almost his entire career at Tottenham, establishing himself as one of the greatest forwards in Premier League history.

During his glittering spell in London, he bagged three Premier League Golden Boots and carried Tottenham’s attack for nearly a decade.

Kane was also far more than a traditional goalscorer. His ability to drop deep, link play and create chances for teammates made him one of the Premier League’s most complete forwards.

Harry Kane remains second in Premier League scoring charts

Kane currently sits second on the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring list with 213 goals in 320 appearances.

He remains 47 goals short of breaking Alan Shearer’s long-standing record of 260 Premier League goals.

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Rank Player Premier League Goals 1 Alan Shearer 260 2 Harry Kane 213 3 Wayne Rooney 208

When Kane left Tottenham for Bayern, many expected him to eventually return to England and make a serious attempt at overtaking Shearer.

He has even been linked with a sensation return to Tottenham in recent weeks while Man United have also been long interested in signing him.

His latest comments, however, suggest that breaking the record is no longer something driving his career decisions, putting an end to any speculations for now.