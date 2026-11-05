Harry Kane signs historic Bayern Munich contract

Harry Kane (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Harry Kane has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, which is reportedly set to make him the highest paid player in Europe.

The England international has proven a sensational signing for Bayern since his move from Tottenham back in the summer of 2023, going on to score 156 goals in 161 games for the Bavarian giants.

Kane’s superb form also won him this year’s prestigious Ballon d’Or prize as he cemented his place among the modern greats, with Bayern now set to give him a handsome reward for his contributions.

According to the Athletic, Kane’s new deal runs for three years, with the 33-year-old becoming the club’s highest paid player ever, and the highest paid in Europe at the moment.

See below as Bayern have also officially announced the deal…

The Ballon d’Or winner is staying in Munich! ?? ????? ???? extends with FC Bayern until 2029??? pic.twitter.com/TlGPwPYHoR — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) November 5, 2026

Harry Kane on new Bayern Munich contract

Kane has also commented on the deal, expressing his joy at continuing with Bayern after a happy spell since he moved to Germany.

“I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich,” Kane said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club.

“My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

It now seems likely that Kane will see out his career at the Allianz Arena, or at least his playing career in Europe.

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Kane will be 36 when his contract expires, so that could perhaps mean he plays for a bit longer in the MLS or somewhere similar, but it surely means a return to the Premier League is now a lot less likely.

This is a big decision by Kane, who would surely have smashed Alan Shearer’s record as the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer if he’d spent the last few years at another English club.