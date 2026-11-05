Arsenal consider double deal for attacking duo as Arteta looks to make a statement

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Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make another major investment in their attack, with Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi and Juventus star Kenan Yildiz emerging as two high-profile targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Adding another centre-forward appears to be the priority, although Arsenal’s continued admiration for Yildiz suggests they are also considering a versatile attacker capable of operating from the left.

Arteta pushing for January attacking reinforcement

According to the Mirror, Arteta wants Arsenal to strengthen in January, with Kroupi and Yildiz both firmly on the club’s radar.

Kroupi appears to be the more obvious target because Arsenal are prioritising another central forward. The 20-year-old scored 13 Premier League goals for Bournemouth last season, but the Cherries have little interest in selling midway through the campaign.

A CaughtOffside report adds that Arsenal view Kroupi as a major long-term target, although Bournemouth reportedly value the Frenchman at around £80million.

Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest, while Liverpool and Manchester United have been monitoring his progress.

Yildiz would represent an even more ambitious move. FootballTransfers reports that Arsenal remain interested after making an enquiry during the summer, when Juventus made it clear the Turkey international was not for sale. His valuation is believed to be around €100million.

Can Arsenal make it happen in January window?

Signing both players in January would be an enormous statement, but it also feels unlikely given the potential cost and their clubs’ reluctance to sell.

Kroupi arguably makes more sense. He already understands Premier League football, is still only 20 and could offer Arsenal a different long-term option through the middle.

Yildiz is an exceptional talent, but convincing Juventus to sell one of their most valuable players halfway through a season would require a huge offer.

Arsenal’s interest nevertheless sends a clear message. Arteta does not appear satisfied with simply defending the league title, he wants an attack deep enough to make a serious Champions League challenge as well.

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