Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, waves from the open top bus during the Arsenal Trophy Parade on May 31, 2026 in Islington, England. Arsenal clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years earlier this month. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz as they prepare to compete with Arsenal for the highly-rated Turkish international.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young attackers in European football, and his performances in Italy have attracted serious attention from some of the biggest clubs around.

Kenan Yildiz attracts Real Madrid and Arsenal interest

According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Yildiz and are closely monitoring his situation at Juventus. The Spanish giants are understood to be impressed by his development and could explore a move in an upcoming transfer window.

Yildiz enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, contributing 11 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. His ability to operate from the left wing, while also featuring in more central attacking positions, makes him an attractive option for clubs looking for greater flexibility in the final third.

Arsenal have already shown strong interest in the player and reportedly explored signing him during the summer transfer window. The Gunners could consider returning for the Turkey international in the future as they continue their search for a quality left-sided attacker.

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Yildiz’s future at Juventus

Juventus, however, have little reason to make life easy for his suitors. The youngster is under contract until 2030, and the Italian club remain keen to build their attacking unit around him.

Real Madrid are expected to continue monitoring his progress, particularly once he returns from his current foot injury. Yildiz is expected to be back in action in November, giving potential suitors an opportunity to assess his form and fitness before making a serious move.

Arsenal could now face significant competition from Los Blancos, with Real Madrid’s interest potentially making an already difficult deal even more complicated.