(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are exploring a possible move for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz as Mikel Arteta continues to look for another high-level attacker before the summer transfer window closes.



The 21-year-old Turkey international has developed into one of Serie A’s most exciting young forwards and would offer Arsenal another versatile option across the front line.

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However, convincing Juventus to sell one of their prized assets could require a massive financial commitment from the Premier League champions.

Yildiz has been described as an ‘extraordinary player‘ by manager Vincenzo Montella.

Arsenal exploring move for Kenan Yildiz

According to The Independent, Arsenal have identified Yildiz as an option after missing out on Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Mikel Arteta remains keen to add a left-sided attacker, and the Juventus youngster has emerged as one of the players under consideration.

Yildiz’s ability to play from the left, centrally or as a second striker makes him particularly attractive for a squad that increasingly values positional flexibility.

The difficulty is Juventus’ valuation. A recent report from GOAL claims the Italian giants would only seriously consider selling if they received an offer well above €100m, highlighting just how important Yildiz has become to their project.

Yildiz would be a statement signing for the Gunners

There is plenty to like about Yildiz from Arsenal’s perspective. He is young, technically gifted and already comfortable handling the pressure that comes with playing for a major European club.

His versatility would also give Arteta more freedom. Yildiz could compete on the left while also drifting into central areas, potentially giving Arsenal a different attacking profile against teams that defend deep.

The problem is the price.

Spending more than €100m would turn Yildiz from a promising addition into a transfer that must immediately deliver.

Arsenal already possess considerable attacking depth, so such an investment would need to represent a clear upgrade rather than simply another option.

If Juventus soften their stance, Arsenal should certainly be interested. But at the current valuation, patience may be the smarter approach.

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