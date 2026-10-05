Conte sends clear message amid Man United links as pressure builds on Carrick

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte has played down talk of an immediate return to management, despite growing speculation linking him with the Manchester United job.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has been out of work since leaving Napoli in the summer and remains one of the biggest-name managers available.

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United have repeatedly been mentioned as a possible destination if INEOS decide to move on from Michael Carrick, but Conte appears in no rush to jump back into the dugout.

Conte enjoying break despite Man United interest

According to Football Italia, Conte is currently enjoying some time away from football and has suggested he plans to make the most of his break.

Speaking in a video message to the Festival dello Sport in Trento, Conte said:

“I’m still enjoying my vacation, seeing as this year I have the opportunity to rest and relax.”

That is pretty significant given the recent links with United.

Football Italia previously reported that Conte is viewed as one of the leading candidates to replace Carrick if the club decides a change is needed. Juventus have also been linked with their former manager, although the Serie A club have publicly backed Luciano Spalletti.

Conte, meanwhile, left Napoli after two seasons in which he won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana, strengthening his reputation as a coach capable of making an immediate impact.

Conte would be a major call for United, not a quick fix

Conte is an obvious name to discuss regarding the Man United job. He has won league titles in England and Italy, knows the Premier League inside out and would bring far more managerial experience than most available alternatives.

But that does not automatically make him the right appointment.

United are trying to build something more sustainable, and Conte has never been afraid to challenge owners publicly when he feels a squad is not good enough.

That could either be exactly what United need or another source of tension.

The other important point is that Carrick has not been sacked. Football365 reported that INEOS have continued to back him despite a difficult start, so talk of Conte remains hypothetical for now.

Still, if United’s results do not improve, Conte’s availability will be difficult to ignore.

His latest comments suggest he is happy to wait, and that may actually make him an even more realistic option if the Old Trafford job opens later in the season.

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