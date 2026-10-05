(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be handed a genuine opportunity to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford next summer, with uncertainty growing over the midfielder’s long-term future at Napoli.

United reportedly explored the possibility of re-signing their former academy graduate during the summer, only to find the door effectively closed.

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By 2027, though, things could look very different. McTominay’s contract situation and Napoli’s reluctance to meet his wage demands have suddenly made a Premier League return much easier to imagine.

Man United already asked about McTominay return

Tuttomercatoweb reports that McTominay is increasingly likely to leave Napoli in summer 2027.

The Scotland international will turn 30 in December and, by next summer, will have only one year remaining on his contract.

Napoli are therefore expected to consider selling rather than risk allowing his value to drop further.

McTominay is reportedly seeking wages of around €8million per season to extend his stay, a figure Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reluctant to approve.

Crucially for United, the report claims they made enquiries about bringing him back during the latest summer window. Aston Villa also showed interest, although McTominay’s position in Naples was far more secure at the time.

A United reunion no longer looks as far-fetched as it once did

From a Man United perspective, this is one of those situations that could become very interesting very quickly.

McTominay left Old Trafford in 2024 and went on to become one of Napoli’s most influential players, helping them win Serie A and proving he could offer far more going forward than he was sometimes allowed to show at United.

His immediate focus is currently on returning to action after a successful medical procedure in September.

He is due to undergo a fitness assessment on 6 October before a possible return to full training.

United should not bring him back simply for sentimental reasons. But if Napoli really value him at around €25-30m, his Premier League experience, leadership and goals from midfield could make him a surprisingly sensible option.

Selling McTominay once looked like the end of the story. By next summer, United may have the chance to write another chapter.