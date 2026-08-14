Erik ten Hag wanted Scott McTominay gone. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool has been urged to make a move for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland International has been outstanding since the move to Italy, and he has helped them win the league title. He has established himself as one of the finest midfield players in Italian football, and former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool.

It is no secret that Liverpool need more quality in the middle of the park. They could use more goals and creativity from the middle of the park, and McTominay could be ideal for them.

The 29-year-old has been a constant source of creativity and goals for Napoli from the midfield, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to make a move for him this summer. McTominay has 27 goals and 10 assists in 80 appearances for Napoli.

Meulensteen said via the Daily Record: “Scott McTominay has Gerrard-esque qualities and would suit Liverpool perfectly; he’s one of those midfielders that can get you goals.”

The former Manchester United midfielder is well settled at Napoli and a key player for them. They will not want to lose him easily. Also, he has a history with Manchester United, and that makes it difficult to see a potential move to Liverpool materialise in the near future.

Liverpool should look to add more goals and creativity from the middle of the park, and they need additions in the final third as well. The new season is nearly upon us, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can plug the gaps in their squad and bounce back strongly next season.

They had a disappointing season by their standards last year, and fans will expect a strong reaction this time around.