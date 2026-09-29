Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after the defeat vs Brighton (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal ready to make sensational Erling Haaland move if Manchester City are relegated

Arsenal could make a serious attempt to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland if the reigning Premier League champions are relegated following the ongoing financial controversy surrounding the club.

According to an exclusive report from FootballTransfers, the Gunners are prepared to enter the race for the Norwegian international should City face a significant punishment.

Potential sanctions against City have raised questions about the future of several key players, with Haaland emerging as one of the most intriguing names to watch.

Arsenal eye Erling Haaland as potential attacking reinforcement

Sources have indicated that Arsenal would make a serious effort to bring the 26-year-old striker to the Emirates Stadium if City are relegated from the Premier League.

The north London club have already shown a willingness to invest heavily in elite talent, and Haaland could be a major addition to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

The Norwegian has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2022. His goalscoring record and physical presence could make him an attractive option for Arsenal as they look to stay competitive across domestic and European competitions.

However, a potential deal would depend heavily on the outcome of the proceedings involving City, with the club continuing to contest the allegations and no final punishment having been confirmed.

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Haaland could address Arsenal’s striker concerns

Arsenal have invested significantly in their attacking department, but adding a proven goalscorer of Haaland’s calibre could offer Arteta another dimension in the final third.

The Gunners have options in central attack, including Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, but the prospect of signing a forward with Haaland’s exceptional scoring record could be hard to ignore.

Nevertheless, any move would likely involve substantial financial negotiations, given the striker’s long-term contract with City.

For now, Arsenal’s interest remains conditional, and much will depend on how the situation at the Etihad Stadium develops in the coming months.