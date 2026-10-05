Jurrien Timber sends Arsenal fitness warning ahead of Premier League return

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Jurrien Timber has admitted he is still not fully match fit and knows Arsenal will have to manage his workload carefully over the coming weeks.

The Dutch defender has only recently returned after a frustrating spell on the sidelines with a groin injury that kept him out for much of the closing stages of Arsenal’s title-winning campaign.

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He has started to build up minutes again, but Timber is clearly aware that pushing too hard, too soon, could undo that progress.

Timber says he must be ‘very smart’ with his comeback

According to Metro, Timber has stressed that patience will be important as he works his way back towards full fitness.

He said: “I have to be very smart about the steps we take.

“Otherwise, I’ll suffer a setback, and I don’t want that.

“I want to play every game and take part in every training session.

“However, the physios advise me on what is best for me. So, I need to listen to them carefully.”

Timber returned for Arsenal as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Sunderland before playing 59 minutes in the defeat to Brighton. He then linked up with the Netherlands, playing 77 minutes against Greece and making a short appearance against Serbia.

His cautious approach is understandable considering he also missed the 2026 World Cup because of the same groin problem.

Arsenal would be wise not to rush Timber back

For Arsenal, the temptation will obviously be to get Timber straight back into the starting XI. He is one of their most reliable defenders when fit and offers Mikel Arteta plenty of flexibility across the back line.

Still, this feels like a situation where patience is far more important than squeezing an extra 20 or 30 minutes out of him.

Sports Mole reported that Timber’s workload has already been carefully managed during the international break, with the defender admitting he was still feeling the effects of his lay-off.

That should probably continue when Arsenal return to Premier League action against Leeds United.

Timber has already had enough injury frustration over the last few years. Arsenal do not need him fit for one match; they need him available for the next eight months.

If that means easing him back gradually, it is a trade-off worth making.

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