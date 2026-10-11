Jurrien Timber in action for Arsenal vs Leeds (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly increasingly hopeful of tying down Jurrien Timber to a new contract along with some other big names.

As recently revealed via the Daily Briefing here, Declan Rice is in positive and advanced talks over a new deal with the Gunners, and now there’s been another update.

It seems Timber is another name to watch, with TEAMtalk claiming that he’s in line for a new deal along with Rice and club captain Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal are said to be closing in on new deals for all three of those players, and that’s certainly encouraging after they’ve all played such a key part in the team’s success in recent times.

What’s Jurrien Timber’s current contract situation?

Timber joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023 and his contract runs until 2028, so it could be a good idea to try to settle his future soon.

It’s looked the case for some time that the Netherlands international would be prepared to agree new terms with Arsenal, and it should only be a matter of time now before it’s made official.

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AFC recently announced a new contract for manager Mikel Arteta, and it follows big names like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba also committing their futures in recent months.

Timber has been a key player for Arsenal as well, so the club will no doubt be keen to get this resolved as soon as possible so they can keep the core of this squad together for as long as possible.

Timber, 25, has made 97 appearances and scored six goals for Arsenal since joining from Ajax. He featured 30 times, contributing three goals to Arsenal’s title triumph in 2025/26.