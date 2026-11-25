Kenneth Taylor in action for Lazio (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor has confirmed that there is transfer interest in him amid links with Newcastle United and Juventus.

The Netherlands international has impressed during his time in Serie A and it could be that he’ll soon be on the move again, though it seems he’s currently happy where he is.

Taylor started his career at Ajax and has gone from strength to strength since then, looking like someone who could surely shine in the Premier League.

It seems Newcastle are one of Taylor’s main admirers, but he insists he’s not thinking about a move this January as he wants to help Lazio qualify for the Champions League.

Still, that doesn’t necessarily rule out the 24-year-old being open to Newcastle or Juve next summer.

Kenneth Taylor speaks out on transfer interest

A report from Sport Witness notes that Taylor has had interest from Newcastle and other clubs in recent times, and he’s now confirmed that his agent has communicated the interest to him.

“It’s all true, my agents have informed me. But I’ve already said that I’m not even thinking about leaving in January,” Taylor said.

“I want to stay here and help Lazio return to the Champions League.”

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This could be frustrating for Newcastle fans as they’ll hope for new signings to help the team improve in the second half of the campaign.

They’ve so far been pretty inconsistent under Matthias Jaissle, but the new manager was also dealt a difficult hand as key midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali both left in the summer.

Someone like Taylor could be just the signing NUFC need to help replace those two in the middle of the park.