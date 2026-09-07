Report claims triple Arsenal deal is club’s focus before January window arrives

Kai Havertz of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

After a successful summer, Arsenal’s next goal is to tie down more of their core players to long term deals.

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With change of managers and players rife all around them at the top of the Premier League, and as last season’s winners, Arsenal came into this season as favourite to win the division.

Those odds have only grown shorter through the first three games, which have seen the Gunners pick up maximum points and concede just once.

The team were already very strong, and have been together a long time. This summer they added even more quality.

Key trio in line for major raises after title win and strong start to season

It should be no surprise, then, that they want to keep hold of their big stars. And now they’ve increasingly got the money and influence to do it. TeamTalk report on contract talks for three of their main stars.

Declan Rice has been at the heartbeat of this team for a long time. Martin Odegaard has picked up where he left off at the World Cup with a great start to the season. Jurrien Timber consistently proves himself one of the best full backs in the world when fit. All three are in line for new deals, as they’re now less than two years away from their expiry in the summer of 2028.

It’s going to cost the Gunners – but that’s the price of success. All three of them deserve a raise, and the longer Mikel Arteta’s team wait, the more it’s likely to cost them.