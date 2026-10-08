Report confirms Arsenal are close to another important deal after Arteta signs new contract

Declan Rice applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly close to a new contract for star midfielder Declan Rice, as we recently reported here via the Daily Briefing Substack.

The England international has been a star performer for the Gunners since joining from West Ham United back in the summer of 2023, and his current deal expires in summer 2028.

Still, we were recently informed that talks were heading in a positive direction, and this is now also being reported by BBC Sport, who say an agreement is close.

Rice signing a new contract would be more good news for Arsenal after manager Mikel Arteta also committed his future to the club, as officially confirmed by the club yesterday.

Declan Rice set for big pay rise with new Arsenal deal

The BBC’s report adds that Rice should be in line for a major pay rise with his new deal, taking him from £240,000 per week to something more like the £350,000 per week earned by Bukayo Saka.

A pay increase like that would no doubt be richly deserved, as Rice has been super consistent for Arsenal ever since joining the club, and played a star role in their memorable 2025/26 campaign.

The 27-year-old featured in a remarkable 55 games in all competitions for AFC as they won their first Premier League title for 22 years and reached only their second ever Champions League final.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal fans will hope Rice’s new deal can be confirmed as soon as possible, but it doesn’t seem like there’s really any doubt at this point that he’ll be staying.

Is Rice the best signing of the Arteta era?

Rice’s signing did not come cheap for Arsenal, and yet most fans would argue he looks like a bargain.

The BBC had Rice’s transfer fee at £105m, and yet now we’re seeing players like Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and Morgan Rogers moving for more.

In that context, it looks like Arsenal did pretty good business with their move for Rice, who has possibly been the one signing you’d look at who’s really helped the north London giants move up a level under Arteta.

Others like Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya are also right up there, but Rice was a bigger name when he arrived, and it was seen as quite a statement at the time for Arsenal to sign someone of his calibre ahead of rivals Manchester City.