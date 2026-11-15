Arsenal handed huge Declan Rice boost as midfielder confirms contract talks

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Declan Rice has given Arsenal a major boost by confirming that he hopes to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium in the near future.

The England international has become one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players since his £105million move from West Ham in 2023, and Arsenal have been working to secure his long-term future as part of a wider effort to keep the core of their title-winning squad together.

Rice’s current deal runs until 2028, but fresh comments from the midfielder suggest negotiations are now moving in a very positive direction.

Romano shares encouraging Declan Rice contract update

Fabrizio Romano reported Rice’s latest comments while the midfielder was away on international duty with England.

“Hopefully there’s a new contract on the horizon soon”, Rice said.

“I’m extremely lucky to be at a club like Arsenal, where the manager shows me so much trust and my teammates put so much energy and effort into me”.

The comments are consistent with the latest reporting around his future. BBC Sport reports that Rice is close to signing a new long-term agreement after Arsenal made securing his future a major priority.

The Evening Standard also reports that negotiations are progressing positively, with Rice happy in north London and appreciative of the trust Arteta has placed in him.

Keeping Rice is as important as any major Arsenal signing

Arsenal should have little hesitation over making Rice one of the highest-paid and most important players at the club.

He is no longer simply the defensive midfielder who arrived from West Ham. Rice has developed into a complete presence capable of breaking up attacks, driving through midfield, creating chances and contributing from set-pieces.

Arsenal are also trying to secure several key players at the same time. Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are all progressing towards new agreements as Arteta looks to keep the core of his squad together.

That strategy makes perfect sense. Arsenal are no longer building towards becoming contenders, they are trying to maintain a team capable of regularly winning major trophies.

Rice is central to that.

His importance was highlited recently when Jamie Carragher described him as the Premier League’s best midfielder “by a long way” following Arsenal’s win at Liverpool.

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