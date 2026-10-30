Mikel Arteta reveals positive update on three Arsenal players' fitness ahead of Liverpool clash

Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on the fitness of Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, and Christos Tzolis.

The Gunners travel to take on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend for a tough away game at a ground where they have a poor record in the last decade or so.

On top of that, Arsenal will be without key players like Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke, while William Saliba is yet to play this season after suffering a serious injury at the World Cup in the summer.

See below for Hand of Arsenal’s report from Arteta’s press conference today as he says Rice, Calafiori, and Tzolis have been training ahead of the Liverpool game…

?Mikel Arteta has confirmed Declan Rice, Christos Tzolis & Riccardo Calafiori all trained today before Arsenal's trip to Liverpool. Noni still to be assessed after the session tomorrow. — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) October 30, 2026

Arsenal rested players in midweek as they suffered a surprise loss to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup, but there have still been so many games recently that it’s not too surprising to see.

Can under-strength Arsenal end Anfield curse?

Arsenal haven’t won at Anfield since Mikel Arteta was still playing for Arsenal, and this doesn’t look like it’s going to be an easy game for them either.

To a certain extent, the Reds are still finding their feet under new manager Andoni Iraola, but this is the kind of game Arsenal would no doubt have wanted to have everyone fit and available.

Arsenal have coped surprisingly well without Saliba so far this season, with summer signing Ezri Konsa performing well, but eventually his absence is sure to be felt, and this is the kind of game where that effect could be more pronounced.

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Liverpool are still a work in progress but have improved

LFC didn’t make the best start under Iraola, drawing their first two matches, but they’ve mostly improved since then, apart from a recent 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.

Arsenal will need to find some inspiration from that result, but in general they’re up against a team really coming into form, winning five of their last eight, or six if you count this midweek’s penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea.