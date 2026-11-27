(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly increasing their interest in Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, with the Reds enquiring about his availability ahead of a potential transfer next summer.

The England international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising left-backs, but Newcastle’s reluctance to lose him could make negotiations difficult.

Lewis Hall attracts Liverpool interest

According to a TEAMtalk report, Liverpool have enquired about Hall’s situation and want to stay informed about his future at St James’ Park.

The 22-year-old previously attracted considerable interest from Manchester United, but he committed his long-term future to Newcastle in September by signing a new contract until 2031.

The Magpies have no intention of letting their defensive star leave, although sources indicate that an offer exceeding £66 million could bring them to the negotiating table.

Manchester United remain interested in securing his services, meaning Liverpool could face competition from their Premier League rivals if they decide to pursue a deal.

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Liverpool consider Hall as Kerkez upgrade

Liverpool are understood to have concerns about Milos Kerkez’s development since his £40 million arrival from Bournemouth in 2025.

The Hungarian international has struggled to deliver consistent performances, prompting the Anfield hierarchy to consider alternatives at left-back.

Hall could be an attractive addition because of his Premier League experience, defensive qualities and ability to contribute going forward. His homegrown status would also make him a valuable acquisition for Liverpool.

However, Newcastle’s determination to retain the defender and his long-term contract make a January transfer unlikely.

Liverpool are expected to continue monitoring his situation, with next summer potentially providing a more realistic opportunity to explore a deal.

Hall remains an important part of Newcastle’s long-term plans, and the Magpies will certainly demand a substantial financial commitment before considering his departure.