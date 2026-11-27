(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly facing a significant financial setback involving Pablo, with a potential January departure now looking increasingly likely after a disappointing spell at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are understood to have received an offer containing a purchase option worth just £2.5 million for the Brazilian striker, despite investing considerably more to secure his services earlier this year.

Pablo attracts January transfer interest

Reports suggest the East London outfit are concerned about the dramatic decline in the forward’s market value ahead of the January transfer window.

West Ham signed the 22-year-old from Gil Vicente in January 2026 for an initial £18.3 million, with a further £2.6 million included in potential add-ons.

However, Pablo has struggled to justify that investment, managing just two goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.

According to Claret & Hugh, several clubs have explored a temporary move, although one proposal reportedly includes an option to make the transfer permanent for only £2.5 million.

Such a valuation represents an enormous drop from West Ham’s original investment, leaving the club facing the prospect of a substantial financial loss.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

West Ham must make decision on Pablo’s future

The Brazilian’s situation has become increasingly complicated following Scott Parker’s appointment earlier this month.

The new manager has not included Pablo in any of his four matchday squads since taking charge, raising further doubts about his prospects of securing regular first-team football.

He has also struggled to make an impression in the Championship, scoring just once in nine league appearances this season.

West Ham could therefore consider arranging a loan move rather than accepting such a disappointing permanent transfer fee.

A successful spell elsewhere, potentially in Portugal, could help the striker rebuild his confidence and restore some of his market value.

For now, the Hammers must decide how best to limit their losses.