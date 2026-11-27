Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison is reportedly keen on returning to Everton, with the Brazilian international considering a reunion with his former club ahead of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old has endured a frustrating spell in north London and appears increasingly likely to seek a fresh challenge after falling out of favour under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Richarlison keen on Everton return

According to a Sky Sports report, Richarlison would welcome the chance to return to Everton, where he previously established himself as a key attacking player.

The Merseyside outfit attempted to bring the forward back during the summer transfer window, but an agreement between the two clubs and the player could not be completed.

Everton manager David Moyes could now have another chance to strengthen his attacking options with a January deal.

Richarlison has struggled to establish himself at Tottenham following his £60m move from Goodison Park in 2022. His situation has grown more complicated after the club excluded him from the Premier League squad for the current campaign.

The Brazilian has also been training away from the senior setup, making a departure increasingly appealing as he looks to secure regular first-team football.

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Tottenham prepared to sanction Richarlison departure

Spurs are understood to be willing to part ways with the former Everton forward, particularly with his contract approaching its final months.

However, Tottenham would prefer a transfer fee rather than let him leave without compensation.

Everton could face competition from clubs outside England, with interest emerging from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Richarlison previously scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for the Toffees, showing he can make an impact in the Premier League.

His familiarity with Everton and the chance to work under Moyes again could make a return particularly attractive.

Nevertheless, his considerable wages and recent lack of competitive action could complicate negotiations between the two clubs.