Tottenham attacker running out of options as Turkish move collapses

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Richarlison threatened cult hero status at Tottenham at one point, now things have got very messy as the club try to find him an exit.

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Things are going to end messily between Richarlison and Tottenham. In fact, to some degree, they already have.

The striker put a cryptic message on his Instagram as the transfer deadline approached complaining that he had let himself get pushed around too much in his career in terms of transfers. He wasn’t going to let it happen again.

It seemed like a return to Everton was the obvious move, but that didn’t happen before the deadline. There’s still a desire from both sides to get him out of the club, but options are more limited now.

Options closing off for attacker one by one

There was always the Turkey emergency off ramp – but even that window has closed now. A move to Trabzonspor collapsed earlier this week when the club weren’t able to clear a foreign player squad spot in time.

Now TeamTalk report that “the most active option in the Saudi Pro League,” where there is plemty of window left. Portuguese and Brazilian moves are also on the table, although Spurs would have to reach an agreement for the former Watford man to cancel his contract if he wants to join teams in those leagues as a free agent.

The fact that the Brazilian was left out of Tottenham’s squad for this season shows just how little chance he has of featuring under Roberto de Zerbi this year. It feels like there will be an update sooner rather than later on this story.