(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has revealed what went on behind the scenes with Richarlison as public fallout between the Brazilian forward and Tottenham continues.

Addressing the situation during his pre-match press conference, De Zerbi emphasised that Richarlison instigated his own exit strategy early in the summer. “I think Richarlison he decided everything alone,” De Zerbi stated (via Football London).

“He spoke with me at the beginning of the pre-season and told me his idea and desire was to leave. At the end we go to bring another striker and like I said at the beginning of the pre-season, I want to keep the players, just the players that want to stay and be proud and with the right passion to stay here.”

De Zerbi distanced himself from board-level negotiations, adding: “For everything and other problems, it is not my business and not my job. It is the responsibility of the club. I can’t say nothing because I didn’t decide anything. The message of Richarlison from the beginning of the season has been very clear. I accepted that and for me nothing.”

What did Richarlison post on social media?

De Zerbi’s comments came after Richarlison released an explosive statement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old attacker wrote: “After everything I’ve been through in the last few years, I’ve decided that NEVER AGAIN will anyone decide my future for me.

“I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation – none of that scares me.”

He added that he expected Tottenham to respect his position:

“I’ve always made it clear, at every opportunity, that any move of mine to another place would also have to be good for the club. If it wasn’t, I would never accept it. Just like I didn’t accept it when everything here was falling apart and they needed me.

“I stayed and gave my life. So, I hope they treat my situation with the same respect that I’ve always had for the Spurs and for all the people who worked with me during this period. Just don’t try to decide for me.”

Richarlison stuck at Spurs for now as Turkish transfer window shuts

With the domestic window closed, Richarlison was left off Tottenham’s official 25-man Premier League squad list.

There were reports that Turkish side Trabzonspor are trying to sign him with the player agreeing personal terms with the club.

However, with the Turkish deadline day now also over, it appears that the former Everton star will be staying at Spurs.

When asked about late interest from Trabzonspor before the Turkish transfer window deadline, De Zerbi remained uncertain.

“I don’t know if there is an offer from Turkey,” De Zerbi admitted. “I know there was an offer before the end of the English transfer window close, but he didn’t accept. For me nothing change.”