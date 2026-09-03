(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has axed Richarlison from the Tottenham Hotspur Premier League squad following the Brazilian’s repeated demands to leave North London during the summer transfer window.

Taking to social media platform X, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the reports that Richarlison has been completely omitted from Tottenham’s official 25-man Premier League squad list for the campaign.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi took the decisive measure after revealing that the 29-year-old forward had requested a move away from the club on multiple occasions.

With the domestic English deadline closed and De Zerbi focusing on new attacking additions, Richarlison has been left completely frozen out of first-team selection in North London.

Richarlison left out after repeatedly asking to leave Spurs as per Roberto De Zerbi

De Zerbi publicly confirmed that the former Everton forward had expressed a clear desire to depart. The Italian tactician spoke out after leaving the striker out of the matchday squad for the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

“Richarlison, I don’t know. He said too many times he wants to leave,” De Zerbi revealed (as quoted by ESPN)

The head coach made it clear that while he respects the player, any exit relied on a suitable financial resolution, ultimately leading to his complete exclusion from the Premier League roster when no domestic deal materialized.

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Richarlison has been linked with a financially lucrative move to Trabzonspor

Richarlison has been linked with a late move to Turkish Süper Lig outfit Trabzonspor, who are aggressively pushing to secure his signature before their regional transfer window closes.

Romano previously reported that Richarlison has already given the green light to the move after agreeing personal terms on a lucrative contract.

The proposed deal would see the former Everton star earn triple his current Tottenham wages, making him one of the highest-paid players in Turkish football history.

While Spurs previously rejected opening bids of £15 million and £20 million from Trabzonspor, an improved third proposal is anticipated as both clubs work frantically to finalize negotiations and bring an end to Richarlison’s turbulent four-year tenure in North London.