Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Gerard Martin as several European clubs assess whether they can secure his services in the coming transfer windows.

According to Fussball News, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring the 24-year-old, who has impressed with his versatility and defensive performances under Hansi Flick.

Gerard Martin attracts Premier League interest

The Spanish defender has become a valuable member of Barcelona’s squad, earning more responsibility through consistent performances. His ability to play at both left-back and centre-back makes him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen their defence.

Liverpool could benefit from adding another versatile defender, particularly as they look to maintain depth across multiple competitions. Martin’s composure in possession and defensive awareness could make him a useful addition to their backline.

Tottenham are also monitoring his situation as they consider potential reinforcements. The Barcelona defender’s flexibility would give Spurs another tactical option, allowing them to adjust their defensive setup depending on their opponents.

However, neither Premier League club has reportedly submitted a formal offer, and Inter Milan is understood to have made initial enquiries about the player’s contract.

Barcelona determined to retain Martin

Convincing Barcelona to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. Martin remains under contract until June 2028, and the Catalan giants are reportedly considering extending his deal until 2030 or 2031.

His current release clause is believed to be €100 million, although reports suggest Barcelona may need to offer about €55 million to €60 million to encourage him to enter negotiations.

Flick values the defender’s versatility and is understood to favour keeping him at the club rather than sanctioning a transfer.

Liverpool and Tottenham may therefore need to explore alternative defensive targets if Barcelona refuse to negotiate. Nevertheless, Martin’s development and growing reputation mean he could remain on their radar as the next transfer window approaches.