Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Cody Gakpo of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as both Premier League clubs assess potential reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, United have maintained their interest in the German international and have made contact as they explore midfield options. Liverpool are also monitoring his situation as they consider alternatives to Bournemouth star Alex Scott.

Felix Nmecha attracts Premier League interest

The 26-year-old has developed into an influential midfielder since joining Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023. His physical presence, technical quality and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch have made him an attractive prospect for several leading European clubs.

Manchester United could benefit from adding another dynamic midfielder. Nmecha’s energy, ball-carrying ability, and defensive contribution could add balance in the middle of the park while increasing competition for starting places.

His familiarity with English football could also help him adapt quickly. Nmecha spent more than a decade in Manchester City’s academy before moving to Germany, meaning a return to the Premier League could appeal to the midfielder.

Liverpool are similarly keen to strengthen their midfield options. The Reds view Nmecha as a potential alternative if they fail to reach an agreement with Bournemouth for Scott, whose reported asking price could complicate negotiations.

Dortmund demand huge fee for Nmecha

However, convincing Dortmund to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The German club regard the midfielder as an important part of their long-term plans, having extended his contract until June 2030 earlier this year.

According to TEAMtalk, Dortmund could demand between €90 million and €100 million for his signature, equivalent to approximately £76 million to £84 million. A release clause worth €80 million is reportedly due to become available in summer 2027, rather than January.

United and Liverpool will therefore need to weigh up the financial implications before making formal offers.

With Dortmund reluctant to sell mid-campaign, a summer move seems more likely. Nevertheless, competition between the Premier League rivals could intensify if Nmecha becomes available.