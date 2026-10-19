(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi as Hansi Flick assesses potential reinforcements for his midfield.

According to a Spanish report, the Spanish international has emerged as a possible alternative to Frenkie de Jong, although the two clubs have not made a formal offer or entered into negotiations.

Martin Zubimendi attracts Barcelona interest

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025 and initially became an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, increased competition for places has reduced his involvement this season, potentially opening the door to a future move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Zubimendi has reportedly played just 89 minutes across Arsenal’s opening six Premier League matches, raising questions about his long-term role under Arteta.

Barcelona could view him as an ideal midfield addition because of his composure in possession, positional discipline, and ability to dictate the tempo of matches. His experience in Spanish football could also help him adapt quickly to Flick’s tactical system.

Barcelona consider move for Zubimendi

However, convincing Arsenal to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Gunners invested approximately €70 million to secure his services from Real Sociedad, and his contract runs until 2030.

Arsenal are therefore in a strong negotiating position, meaning Barcelona could face a substantial financial commitment if they decide to pursue a deal.

De Jong’s situation could prove crucial to their plans. The Dutch midfielder has been recovering from a knee injury and faces increased competition from Rodri and Pedri following his absence. Although he remains under contract until 2029, Barcelona could consider alternative options if his role changes significantly.

Nevertheless, Zubimendi’s potential arrival is far from certain. Barcelona must first assess De Jong’s recovery and decide whether it needs another expensive midfield signing.

For now, the Arsenal midfielder remains a player to watch rather than an immediate transfer target, and his playing time in London will likely shape any future developments.