Chelsea keen to sign Premier League star who could solve key issue for Xabi Alonso

Chelsea logo on a corner flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly showing a strong interest in Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, though they face competition from Real Madrid.

There’s significant uncertainty about the Spain international at the moment, as he’s completely fallen out of favour in the Arsenal squad in the last few months.

Zubimendi started brightly for the Gunners last season, but he lost his place to Myles Lewis-Skelly towards the end of the campaign, while the signing of Bruno Guimaraes in the summer has pushed him even further down the pecking order.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are now keen on Zubimendi, and it’s well known that Blues boss Xabi Alonso is a big fan of the player, having tried to sign him in the past, according to Fabrizio Romano via YouTube.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can realistically sign Zubimendi directly from a rival like Arsenal in the middle of the season, but the 27-year-old could surely solve some of the problems Alonso is currently encountering at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea weak on possession and chance creation

At his best, Zubimendi is a Rodri-like player who can keep the ball ticking in midfield, and get it forwards to supply the team’s attackers.

Having sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City late on in the summer without replacing him, Chelsea need someone like that to sort out their poor possession stats under Alonso – more detail on that here.

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Of course, there are others who could also bring those qualities to CFC, with Romano notably also mentioning the west London giants’ interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

Either way, Chelsea need someone of that profile to come in as soon as possible to help Alonso get better results and performances on the board.