A Manchester United flag is seen in the surrounding area prior to a UEFA Europa League match (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a January move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to strengthen his attacking options and the American international open to reuniting with his former manager at Old Trafford.

According to a report from The Times, United have made signing a new centre-forward a priority for the winter transfer window, with Pochettino and the club’s hierarchy in agreement on the need for reinforcements.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the campaign, and their attacking problems have become increasingly apparent since Benjamin Sesko’s injury. The Slovenian striker is expected to remain unavailable until January, leaving Pochettino short of reliable options in the final third.

Folarin Balogun could reunite with Pochettino at Manchester United

Balogun has emerged as a potential solution to United’s attacking difficulties, having previously worked with Pochettino during his time with the United States national team. The 25-year-old reportedly admires the Argentine manager and would welcome the opportunity to work under him again.

The Monaco forward was also close to joining Everton for around £40 million during the summer transfer window, although the proposed switch ultimately collapsed. However, the striker has indicated that he remains interested in exploring a move away from the French club in future transfer windows.

His willingness to consider another departure could provide United with an opportunity to secure his services in January.

Balogun could become Zirkzee’s replacement

Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee could be heading towards the exit door as United consider reshaping their attacking department. Juventus and AC Milan have reportedly shown interest in the Dutch forward, potentially creating room for a new arrival.

Balogun is not the only name under consideration, with Ivan Toney, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Vangelis Pavlidis also attracting attention from the Premier League giants.

However, a reunion with Pochettino could give United an advantage in their pursuit of the Monaco striker. Whether the club can turn that interest into a concrete January agreement remains to be seen.