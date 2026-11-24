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Arsenal have reportedly made an approach for Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, but the Serie A giants are unwilling to part ways with the highly-rated Italian forward amid growing interest from Premier League clubs.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, the Gunners have expressed interest in signing the 21-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive spell of form for club and country in recent weeks.

Esposito has emerged as one of Italy’s most exciting young attacking talents, and his recent performances have attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe. Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attacking options as they continue to assess potential additions ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

Pio Esposito attracts Arsenal interest

The Inter Milan striker has been in outstanding form, scoring a hat-trick during Sunday’s thrilling 4-4 draw against Atalanta. His performances have further increased his reputation, with Arsenal among the clubs keeping a close eye on his development.

Transfer journalist Nicolò Schira claims Inter have rejected approaches from Arsenal, while Newcastle United have also turned down a €60 million offer. The Italian club are determined to retain the services of their young striker and consider him an important part of their long-term plans.

Esposito recently signed a contract extension until 2032, putting Inter in a strong position to fend off potential suitors.

Where does Esposito’s future lie?

Arsenal have been monitoring the Italian international for several months, with scouts reportedly watching him during Italy’s 4-1 victory over Turkey in October. The Gunners have also followed his performances at club level as they continue to evaluate their attacking options.

With Viktor Gyokeres’ future uncertain and Bukayo Saka currently sidelined through injury, Arsenal could look to strengthen their forward line in the coming months. Esposito’s physical presence, finishing ability and impressive movement make him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta.

However, Inter’s firm stance could make a potential transfer difficult, particularly with the striker tied down to a long-term contract. Arsenal may need to explore alternative targets if the Italian club refuse to reconsider their position.