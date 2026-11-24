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Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito as Mikel Arteta continues to assess potential long-term additions to his attack.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A’s most exciting young forwards after an outstanding run for both club and country.

Arsenal have already made enquiries over his availability, but Inter’s response suggests prising him away from San Siro will be extremely difficult.

Arsenal approaches have been rejected

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Inter have rejected approaches from Arsenal for Esposito and also turned down an offer worth around €60million from Newcastle United.

The Italian giants consider their academy graduate non-transferable and recently extended his contract until 2032, giving them complete control over his immediate future.

It is easy to understand their stance.

Esposito produced a hat-trick in Inter’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Atalanta on Sunday and has also carried his club form onto the international stage. He scored twice against France on November 12 before finding the net again during Italy’s latest Nations League fixtures.

A fresh report covering Arsenal’s pursuit also confirms that Inter have effectively closed the door on a January deal despite growing Premier League interest.

Gunners should stay interested but avoid an inflated January bid

Esposito certainly fits the profile Arsenal should be targeting.

At 21, he already possesses the physical presence of a traditional No.9 while showing impressive movement, finishing and link-up play. He could eventually give Arteta a long-term focal point rather than another short-term solution.

The problem is Inter’s negotiating position.

A €60m offer has already failed, and with a contract running until 2032 there is absolutely no pressure to sell. Arsenal would probably need to go considerably higher simply to start serious discussions.

That would be difficult to justify in January. Arsenal already have Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres available centrally, so they do not need to turn admiration into an expensive panic move.

The smarter strategy is to continue monitoring Esposito and revisit the situation if Inter’s stance changes.

He looks capable of becoming one of Europe’s leading strikers, but Arsenal should pursue that potential with patience rather than allowing Newcastle’s failed €60m bid to start an unnecessary bidding war.

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