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Manchester United could explore a move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde during the January transfer window as the Red Devils assess opportunities to strengthen their defensive options.

The 23-year-old Spanish international has emerged as an intriguing potential target for United, who could benefit from adding more pace, attacking quality and athleticism on the left side of their defence.

Signing a player of Balde’s calibre would represent an ambitious piece of business for the Premier League giants, particularly in the middle of the season.

Alejandro Balde interest growing at Man United

Speaking on The United Stand, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Balde is a name that is “growing in terms of noise” inside Man United.

The Red Devils reportedly believe the Barcelona defender could genuinely become available during the January transfer window, making him an increasingly realistic target.

Balde made 43 appearances across all competitions last season but has fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick this campaign.

United previously explored a move for the Spaniard during the summer transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

Earlier this month, CaughtOffside reported that Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was expected to hold discussions with the defender regarding his situation at Barcelona and potential destinations in January.

However, there is currently no indication that United have reached an agreement with the Spanish giants.

Balde could transform United’s left flank

Signing Balde would be an excellent opportunity for Man United to address a position that has caused them problems in recent years.

The Spaniard possesses explosive acceleration, impressive dribbling ability and the attacking instincts required from a modern full-back.

His overlapping runs could provide United’s left-sided attackers with greater freedom to move into central areas, making their offensive play considerably more unpredictable.

At just 23, Balde also offers an attractive combination of experience at the highest level and significant room for improvement.

Although his recent struggles at Barcelona raise some concerns, a fresh environment and consistent playing time could help him rediscover his best form.

United must ensure that any potential transfer makes financial sense, particularly given their need to strengthen other positions.

Nevertheless, if Barcelona are genuinely prepared to sanction his departure in January, the Red Devils should seriously explore a deal. Opportunities to sign players of Balde’s potential do not come around frequently during the winter transfer window.

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