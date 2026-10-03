Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool is challenged by Matheus Cunha of Manchester United -during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United could face fresh competition for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, with Liverpool reportedly considering a move for the Spanish defender during the January transfer window.

Balde has found himself in an unfamiliar position at Barcelona this season, with his opportunities under Hansi Flick severely limited. The 22-year-old has made only a brief appearance so far, raising questions over whether his future could lie away from the Camp Nou.

Alejandro Balde attracts Premier League interest

Manchester United explored a deal for the defender during the summer and held discussions with his representative Jorge Mendes. However, the proposed move failed to materialise after Barcelona made it clear that they were looking for a permanent transfer rather than a loan agreement.

Liverpool have now emerged as another potential destination, with reports from TEAMtalk suggesting the Reds are monitoring Balde ahead of the winter window. The situation at left-back could encourage a move, particularly with Milos Kerkez yet to fully establish himself and Kostas Tsimikas approaching the final stages of his Liverpool contract.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to consider Balde’s departure for a fee around €40 million. That valuation could make negotiations possible for Liverpool, although several clubs are understood to be interested in the talented defender.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Where does Balde’s future lie?

Balde remains keen to succeed at Barcelona, but his lack of regular football could force him to reconsider his position. Reports indicate a January exit is becoming increasingly likely if his situation does not improve in the coming months.

For Manchester United, Liverpool’s interest could make an already complicated pursuit even more difficult. The Reds’ existing relationship with Barcelona following Ronald Araujo’s loan move could also prove useful if they decide to step up their pursuit.

Much could depend on Balde’s playing time between now and January, with his future at Barcelona now one of the situations worth monitoring.