(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have emerged as another potential destination for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise as the French international faces an uncertain future at the German club.

The 24-year-old has become one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking players since moving from Crystal Palace to Bayern in 2024, and his outstanding performances have naturally attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs.

Michael Olise attracts Liverpool and Real Madrid interest

According to BILD, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Olise’s situation as they consider options for their attack. The winger has been in sensational form this season, registering eight goals and four assists in just seven appearances for Bayern.

His ability to operate from the right flank, create chances and contribute consistently in front of goal makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Real Madrid are also understood to be monitoring the France international, while Liverpool’s interest adds another major European club to the equation.

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Olise faces difficult Bayern contract talks

Bayern are keen to secure Olise’s long-term future and are preparing to discuss a new contract with their star attacker. His current agreement runs until 2029, but negotiations could prove complicated because the player’s representatives are reportedly seeking a release clause.

A potential clause could give Olise greater control over his future while allowing Bayern to protect their investment with a substantial valuation.

For Liverpool, the situation could be worth monitoring closely. However, Bayern remain determined to keep their prized asset, meaning any potential move would likely require a significant financial commitment.

With Real Madrid also interested, Olise’s future could become one of the major transfer stories to follow over the coming months.