Michael Olise in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has spoken out on the future of Michael Olise amid ongoing transfer links with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Olise has been linked with Liverpool by TEAMtalk and others in recent times, and it’s hard to think of a better option to replace the legendary Mohamed Salah on that right-hand side.

Still, Bayern obviously won’t want to let the France international go after his world class form at the Allianz Arena.

Eberl has suggested that there’s not really any sum of money that Bayern would need to consider, but he also hinted that a decision from Olise on signing a new contract could also be important.

Bayern chief on Michael Olise situation

“At what price point would you consider selling Michael Olise?,” said Max Eberl, as Christian Falk relayed to CF Bayern Insider.

“If you want to win the Champions League, that question doesn’t arise. That’s the beauty of Bayern Munich: you don’t have to waver, no matter the sum.”

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He added: “Michael has made exceptional progress with us. We will certainly sit down at the appropriate time to discuss the way forward.

“He still has a three-year contract—and I emphasize: without a release clause. Let me put it this way: we should know by next summer whether or not he is leaning towards an extension.”

Could Michael Olise head back to the Premier League?

Olise has enjoyed his football at Bayern, and he’ll surely fancy his chances of winning the Champions League with the Bavarian giants.

However, it will also be interesting to see if the 24-year-old could be tempted to come back to English football after his spell with Crystal Palace earlier in his career.

Olise has shown he can do the business in the Premier League, and in many ways it remains the most attractive destination in world football.

Then again, it’s also fiercely competitive, and Olise might prefer to continue abroad where there’s perhaps a better chance to put more focus into the Champions League as most domestic games aren’t at quite the same intensity.