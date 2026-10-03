(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, but a January move for the South Korean international appears unlikely.

The 29-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the German champions over the past 12 months, and his situation has attracted attention from Premier League clubs.

Kim Min-jae could be a quality addition for Tottenham

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the experienced central defender, but Bayern Munich are not planning to sanction his departure mid-season. Vincent Kompany reportedly wants to retain Kim as Bayern compete for major honours domestically and in Europe.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to test Bayern’s resolve when the transfer window reopens in January.

Kim has been linked with a move to English football in the past, and former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wanted to bring him to North London in 2020. Spurs eventually decided against completing the transfer before the defender continued his career with Fenerbahce.

The South Korean could prove to be a useful acquisition for Tottenham if they manage to secure his services in the future. He has demonstrated his quality at the highest level, and his experience could be invaluable for the Premier League outfit.

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January move for Kim unlikely

Tottenham strengthened their central defensive options during the summer, but they have continued to struggle defensively this season. Adding another reliable defender could therefore be a priority for Roberto De Zerbi.

Kim is unlikely to be available during the January transfer window, but the situation could change next summer. The defender will reportedly enter the final year of his Bayern Munich contract then, potentially making a transfer more realistic.

Tottenham will have to remain patient if they are serious about signing him, and it will be interesting to see whether they return with a concrete approach at the end of the season.