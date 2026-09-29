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Liverpool and Manchester United could compete for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde as speculation about his future at the Spanish club intensifies.

The 22-year-old left-back has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, with Liverpool reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the race for his signature. However, Barcelona’s stance on a potential departure remains a key factor in whether a transfer could take place.

Alejandro Balde attracts Premier League interest

Balde has established himself as a promising defender at Barcelona, offering pace, attacking quality and versatility on the left flank. His ability to contribute in the final third while maintaining defensive responsibilities makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their backline.

According to reports from Hooligan Soccer, Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the Spanish international as they explore potential defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool could benefit from adding another specialist left-back, particularly if they decide to increase competition in that position. Balde’s experience at the highest level of European football could make him a valuable addition to their defensive options.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Barcelona defender, although his availability remains uncertain.

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Balde’s future remains uncertain

Barcelona may have to consider their options if interest in the defender becomes concrete. However, the Catalan club would need to weigh any potential departure against the importance of maintaining depth in their defensive department.

Balde’s age and technical ability could make him an appealing long-term investment for clubs across Europe. A move to the Premier League would also give him the chance to experience a different style of football.

For now, no agreement is confirmed, and any potential transfer will depend on Barcelona’s willingness to negotiate and the player’s preferences.

Liverpool and Manchester United could continue monitoring the situation as they assess their defensive options ahead of a future transfer window.