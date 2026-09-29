Micky van de Ven of Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven as a top target for the 2027 summer transfer window, with the Red Devils keen to strengthen their defence.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Netherlands international has become a priority signing for Michael Carrick, who is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old has established himself as an important figure at Tottenham, but the club’s struggles in the Premier League could open the door to a potential departure.

“Man United want defenders and there aren’t many better options out there than Van de Ven,” Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“He ticks so many boxes for them; he’s got plenty of Premier League experience, he’s still only young, he can play on that left-hand side of the defence, and importantly, he’s rapid.

“So from what I’m told, he is right at the top of their list of targets and he is seen as the ideal addition for when Carrick wants to strengthen at the back.

Manchester United identify Micky van de Ven as a defensive target

Van de Ven’s pace, physical presence and ability to operate in multiple defensive positions make him an attractive option for United. The defender can play as a centre-back or at left-back, offering valuable flexibility to Carrick’s side.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has indicated that the Dutchman is high on the club’s shortlist as they assess potential defensive reinforcements.

United have reportedly identified a need for greater pace at the back, and Van de Ven could provide a significant improvement in that area. His Premier League experience would also make him a relatively straightforward addition to the squad.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool and Manchester United battle for 22-year-old wide player from La Liga Newcastle United eye €60m-rated rival star ahead of January window £80m target remains keen on Liverpool transfer as Man United consider move

Van de Ven could consider leaving Tottenham

Tottenham’s difficult league campaign could strongly influence the defender’s future. Spurs have endured consecutive 17th-place finishes and have struggled to find consistency during the early stages of the current season.

Although Van de Ven remained in North London during the previous transfer window, another disappointing campaign could prompt him to consider his options.

United are not the only club monitoring his situation, with Liverpool also reportedly interested in the Netherlands international as they plan their defence’s future.

However, Tottenham are likely to face a difficult decision if interest in their defender intensifies. Van de Ven’s quality and versatility make him a valuable asset, and the club may be reluctant to sanction his departure.

For United, his availability could offer an opportunity to address a key weakness, though any deal will depend on Tottenham’s stance and the player’s willingness to leave.