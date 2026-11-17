Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on a potential January move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, with super-agent Jorge Mendes expected to meet the player in Spain today.

The Red Devils have tracked the Spanish international for several months, after a late attempt to secure his services during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish newspaper SPORT, Mendes is scheduled to arrive in Barcelona at 1 pm local time on Tuesday to discuss the full-back’s future.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity to assess Balde’s situation at the Camp Nou and explore potential destinations ahead of the winter transfer window.

Alejandro Balde could be available in January

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself under Hansi Flick this season, making just five appearances and accumulating 124 minutes of playing time.

With Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart ahead of him in the pecking order, the defender could consider leaving his boyhood club in search of regular first-team football.

Manchester United remain interested in securing his signature, having identified the left-back position as an area requiring attention.

Luke Shaw’s persistent fitness problems have created difficulties for the Premier League giants, while Harry Amass is another option in the position. Both players are contracted until 2027.

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Mendes could help United secure a deal for Balde

Mendes is also expected to discuss his client’s situation with Barcelona sporting director Deco.

Although Barcelona would prefer a permanent transfer, the agent reportedly sees a loan with a purchase option as a more realistic solution.

No agreement is in place yet, and Balde has not made a definitive decision about his future.

However, the upcoming discussions could prove important for United as Mauricio Pochettino considers his defensive options ahead of January.