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Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland next summer if the Norwegian international becomes available on the transfer market.

The Catalan giants are exploring their long-term attacking options, and signing one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football would represent a remarkable statement of intent.

Although completing such a deal would be financially challenging, Barcelona’s relationship with Haaland’s representatives could potentially work in their favour.

Barcelona seriously interested in Erling Haaland

According to journalist Jose Alvarez, speaking on El Chiringuito, Barcelona hold genuine interest in Haaland and would consider pursuing the striker next summer if an opportunity arises.

The 26-year-old reportedly harbours ambitions of playing in Spain at some stage of his career, while his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, enjoys an excellent relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona’s search for an elite centre-forward has become increasingly important following their failure to sign Julian Alvarez during the previous summer transfer window.

However, Haaland signed a lucrative long-term contract with Manchester City in January 2025, committing his future to the Premier League club until 2034.

Furthermore, Football Espana reported earlier this year that Pimenta had denied holding transfer discussions with Barcelona.

There remains a considerable difference between Barcelona’s admiration for Haaland and their ability to complete a deal.

Haaland would be a transformational signing for Barca

Signing Haaland would take Barcelona’s attack to another level and potentially establish the foundations for another dominant era in European football.

The prospect of the Norwegian playing alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha is particularly exciting. His intelligent movement, physical dominance and clinical finishing would complement Barcelona’s creative attacking players brilliantly.

At 26, Haaland is approaching his peak years and could lead the Catalan giants’ attack for several seasons.

However, Barcelona must remain realistic about their financial capabilities. The transfer fee, wages and associated costs would make this one of the most expensive deals in football history.

Man City also hold a strong negotiating position because of Haaland’s lengthy contract.

While Laporta’s relationship with Pimenta could facilitate discussions, Barcelona’s chances ultimately depend on whether the Norwegian becomes available.

For now, Haaland remains a dream signing rather than a realistic transfer target, but Barcelona would be foolish not to explore the opportunity should circumstances change next summer.

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