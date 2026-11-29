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Manchester United could face a significant challenge in their pursuit of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, with Liverpool reportedly entering the race for the England international.

The Red Devils are assessing their options to strengthen the left side of their defence, and Hall has emerged as an attractive long-term target following his development at St James’ Park.

However, Liverpool’s interest and Newcastle’s reported financial demands could make a potential transfer extremely difficult for United.

Newcastle demand world-record fee for Lewis Hall

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have made enquiries regarding Hall’s availability as they consider strengthening their left-back position.

The Merseyside club reportedly have concerns over Milos Kerkez’s development following his £40 million arrival from Bournemouth in 2025.

Manchester United remain interested in Hall, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to strengthen his defensive options following their recent 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

However, Newcastle have no intention of selling the England international and would reportedly require a world-record fee for a left-back, exceeding £66 million, to even consider negotiations.

As reported by CaughtOffside, Hall signed a new contract with Newcastle in September, committing his future to the Magpies until 2031.

A January transfer appears highly unlikely, with a potential bidding war more likely to develop next summer.

Man United must avoid overpaying for Hall

Hall would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to United’s squad.

The 22-year-old possesses impressive technical ability, defensive awareness and attacking instincts, while his Premier League experience makes him a relatively low-risk signing from a sporting perspective.

His age and homegrown status further increase his appeal, particularly as United look to build a competitive squad for the long term.

However, spending more than £66 million on a left-back would represent a considerable financial commitment for a club that needs reinforcements in several positions.

United have also been linked with Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, who could represent a more financially attractive alternative if he becomes available.

While beating Liverpool to Hall’s signature would be a significant statement of intent, United must avoid becoming involved in an unnecessarily expensive bidding war.

Hall is an outstanding talent, but the Red Devils cannot allow their admiration for the England international to compromise their wider rebuilding plans.

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