Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino could head back to the Premier League

Manchester United have been urged to pursue Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to strengthen his squad ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Express, the Red Devils have been encouraged to pursue the 22-year-old left-back, who could cost more than £60 million. The England international is viewed as an attractive long-term solution to United’s defensive problems.

Lewis Hall could be an ideal addition for Manchester United

United need to address several areas of their squad, and strengthening the left-back position could become a priority. Luke Shaw’s contract expires next summer, making it important for the club to identify a suitable successor.

Hall has established himself as an important member of Newcastle’s squad, impressing with his defensive ability, technical quality and attacking contributions. His age and potential also make him an appealing investment for the future.

Journalist Charlie Malam believes United should make a serious attempt to secure his signature, arguing the club must provide Pochettino with the resources needed to improve the team.

Malam wrote: “A bold move to make in January, yes, but Lewis Hall is clearly the player Man United see as their new long-term left-back. And for good reason: he’s 22, homegrown and a brilliantly talented player. Getting an early succession plan in place with Luke Shaw’s contract expiring next summer would be ideal.”

Pochettino could benefit from Newcastle’s situation

Interestingly, Hall was also identified as a potential signing during Eddie Howe’s time as a candidate for the Manchester United job. The former Newcastle manager was reportedly keen to strengthen the left side of United’s defence, and the defender would have been a natural fit for his plans.

Although Pochettino has now emerged as the man tasked with improving United’s fortunes, the club could still pursue a target Howe previously admired.

Newcastle, however, are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward. Hall recently signed a new contract at St James’ Park and remains an important part of their long-term project.

It remains to be seen whether United will formalise their interest, but securing the youngster’s services could represent a significant statement of intent under Pochettino.