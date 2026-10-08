(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has urged Manchester City supporters to stick together amid uncertainty surrounding the club’s future following reports of a guilty verdict in their Premier League financial case.

The Norwegian striker delivered a message of unity ahead of City’s blockbuster Premier League encounter with Liverpool at Anfield.

With speculation growing over potential sanctions and the futures of several key players, Haaland called on supporters to remain positive and continue backing the team.

Erling Haaland sends message to Man City fans after verdict

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Liverpool clash, Haaland stressed the importance of togetherness during a difficult period for Manchester City.

“We have to stick together, stay with each other, stay positive.

“No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile, stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games, enjoy the situation.”

The 26-year-old then delivered another message to City supporters, encouraging them to enjoy watching the team despite the uncertainty surrounding the club.

“We have to stick together, spread the love to each other, stick together, enjoy the ride, smile… I think they (the City fans) are gonna have a good time.”

Manchester City face uncertainty over potential punishments

Manchester City’s financial case has generated considerable debate over the potential consequences for the club.

The proceedings concern alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations across several seasons between 2009 and 2018.

Depending on the confirmed findings and applicable regulations, possible sanctions could include substantial financial penalties or sporting punishments such as points deductions.

More severe consequences have also been discussed, although the precise outcome would depend on the disciplinary process and any subsequent appeals.

The uncertainty has inevitably raised questions about how significant sanctions could affect City’s long-term sporting plans as well as player’s futures at the club.

Erling Haaland linked with Barcelona and Arsenal amid Man City uncertainty

Haaland’s future has also attracted speculation, with Barcelona continuing to be linked with an ambitious move for the Manchester City striker along with Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants have reportedly identified the Norwegian as a potential marquee signing as they consider their long-term attacking plans.

Incredibly, Arsenal are also interested in Haaland and are ready to make a significant investment in the player if he becomes available.

Any significant sporting sanctions imposed on City could potentially add another dimension to speculation surrounding their most valuable players.

However, there is currently no indication from Haaland’s comments that he is considering leaving the Etihad Stadium.

Instead, his message was focused on unity, positivity and winning football matches.

With Manchester City preparing for a crucial trip to Anfield, Haaland appears determined to ensure the uncertainty away from the pitch does not distract from the team’s immediate objectives.