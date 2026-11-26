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Manchester City could face a major battle to retain Erling Haaland next summer, with the Norwegian striker reportedly considering a move away from the Etihad Stadium amid growing uncertainty surrounding the club.

The 26-year-old remains one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football, but City’s disappointing performances and the possibility of significant financial sanctions have fuelled speculation about his long-term future.

Barcelona are emerging as a particularly attractive destination should Haaland decide to pursue a new challenge in 2027.

Haaland is considering Man City departure

According to Spanish publication El Nacional, Haaland is seriously considering his future at Manchester City, with Barcelona among his preferred destinations.

City’s recent 2-2 Champions League draw against Napoli highlighted their ongoing struggles, with the English giants managing just one victory in their last five matches across all competitions.

The uncertainty surrounding potential sanctions for City’s financial breaches has further complicated the situation.

Barcelona have long admired Haaland, and the prospect of pairing the Norwegian with Lamine Yamal would undoubtedly appeal to the Catalan giants.

An earlier CaughtOffside report also revealed that Barcelona were monitoring Haaland’s situation following developments in City’s financial case.

However, the striker remains contracted to Man City until 2034 and has not publicly submitted a transfer request.

City cannot afford to lose Haaland at such a crucial time

Losing Haaland would represent an enormous setback for City, both on the pitch and commercially.

Replacing a striker of his quality would be exceptionally difficult, particularly if financial restrictions or potential sporting sanctions limit City’s recruitment capabilities.

From Barcelona’s perspective, signing Haaland would be a statement of intent. His exceptional finishing ability and movement could complement Yamal’s creativity and establish a formidable attacking partnership.

However, Barcelona’s financial limitations remain a significant obstacle. Even if Haaland expresses a desire to leave, convincing City to accept an affordable transfer fee would be another challenge entirely.

City’s immediate priority should be restoring consistency on the pitch and demonstrating that they can continue competing for major honours.

Haaland is entering the prime years of his career, and retaining him will require more than contractual security.

City must give their most valuable player convincing reasons to believe his ambitions can still be fulfilled at the Etihad Stadium.

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