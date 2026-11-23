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Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito, with Porto forward Samu Aghehowa also admired as Roberto De Zerbi considers strengthening his attack.

Spurs are understood to be among several European clubs monitoring the highly rated Italian forward, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026/27 campaign.

According to transfer insider @szyexcl on X, De Zerbi remains interested in adding another striker to his squad, although Tottenham have yet to settle on a clear plan for the January transfer window.

Esposito and Aghehowa have both emerged as players of interest, with the North London club assessing potential options to strengthen their attacking department.

According to reliable insider, Tottenham are among several European clubs closely monitoring Esposito’s situation at the San Siro, while also retaining long-standing appreciation for Aghehowa:

“Tottenham are one of the European clubs keeping tabs on Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito. Porto striker Samu Aghehowa is also appreciated. RDZ is still understood to be interested in signing a striker. The plan is not clear for January.”

pio esposito on the scoresheet for inter tonight. understand #thfc are one of the european clubs keeping tabs on him. samu aghehowa also appreciated. de zerbi still understood to be interested in signing a striker. plan not clear for january. — ? (@szyexcl) November 22, 2026

While Spurs’ exact January budget and formula remain fluid, De Zerbi is determined to add a clinical focal point to ease the burden on Dominic Solanke.

Pio Esposito is making a name for himself in Inter Milan

The 21-year-old Italy international has enjoyed a rapid rise since returning from his loan spell at Spezia.

Across the 2026/27 campaign so far, Esposito has recorded 7 goals and 1 assist in 14 club appearances in all competitions, including a sensational hat-trick in Sunday’s 4-4 Serie A thriller against Atalanta, alongside a Champions League strike against Feyenoord.

His tally for Inter Milan is now 18 goals and nine assists in 64 games across the first team while his overall stats across all levels at Inter Milan is 57 goals & 16 assists.

He has also netted 10 goals in 15 senior caps for Italy, though his contract until June 2032 will make prising him away from Milan exceptionally difficult.

Samu Aghehowa remains an option as Tottenham consider striker reinforcements

Porto striker Samu Aghehowa is another forward appreciated by Tottenham.

The 22-year-old Spain international joined the Portuguese club from Atlético Madrid in August 2024 and has developed a reputation for his strength, pace and penalty-box presence.

Aghehowa offers the physical profile of a traditional number nine.

He has scored 49 goals across 85 appearances in all competitions for Porto, including 25 strikes in 2024/25 and 19 in 2025/26.

While limited minutes have restricted him to 2 Champions League goals in 8 appearances during 2026/27, his raw physicality and box presence remain elite.