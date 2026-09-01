Lamine Camara lining up for Senegal (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Chelsea were reportedly able to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara because of Folarin Balogun’s failed medical with Everton.

In a surprise twist, the Blues are now closing in on a deal to sign Camara, with Ben Jacobs explaining how this bizarre saga unfolded.

With Enzo Fernandez leaving for Manchester City, it seems clear Chelsea needed to have a replacement lined up.

Apparently, however, nothing seemed imminent and the west London giants were prepared to end the window without strengthening in that position.

However, with the news that Balogun’s move from Monaco to Everton was in doubt, Chelsea were able to swoop for Camara as the Ligue 1 giants needed to make a sale…

Lamine Camara, one of the craziest sagas of deadline day.??

– Chelsea saw two bids rejected and moved on to other targets

– Chelsea sold Enzo Fernandez for £125m

– Chelsea content to not sign a midfielder

– Monaco continued to block a sale after £40m Flo Balogun sale to Everton… pic.twitter.com/psWgTVHFwV — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 1, 2026

Posting on X, Jacobs explained how it all panned out, saying:

“Lamine Camara, one of the craziest sagas of deadline day.

– Chelsea saw two bids rejected and moved on to other targets

– Chelsea sold Enzo Fernandez for £125m

– Chelsea content to not sign a midfielder

– Monaco continued to block a sale after £40m Flo Balogun sale to Everton agreed

– Issues with Balogun’s medical prompting Everton to turn to Josh Zirkzee

– Monaco urgently needed a sale

– €55m Camara fee agreed

– Camera (sic) now undergoing his Chelsea medical”

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Chelsea signing a gem in Lamine Camara

Camara looks like a huge talent with a big future, so Chelsea have done well to get this deal done late on.

It also would surely have been unwise for the Blues to continue for the rest of the season without more strengthen in depth in midfield.

Xabi Alonso is losing an influential player in Fernandez, and CFC probably would have struggled with just Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Valentin Barco as their main options in that position.

Camara looks like he has the quality to go straight into Chelsea’s starting line up and make a real impact.