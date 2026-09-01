Fabrizio Romano delivers late "here we go" for €55m Chelsea signing to replace Enzo Fernandez

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Chelsea have reportedly pulled off a surprise late move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as they close in on a replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

It looked like the Blues were struggling to get any late business over the line today, despite Fernandez being set to leave in a £125m move to Manchester City.

BBC Sport reported on Fernandez closing in on joining Man City, but just a short time ago there didn’t seem to be anyone coming in to replace the Argentina international.

Now, however, Fabrizio Romano has dropped his trademark ‘here we go’ for Camara to join Chelsea from Monaco in a €55m deal…

Lamine Camara to Chelsea transfer agreed in principle

?? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco, here we go! ? Fee worth €55m and authorization to travel for medical. Initial agreement done now running in order to complete medical and formal steps in time. pic.twitter.com/DuCBSuZBiN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

Romano posted: “EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco, here we go! Fee worth €55m and authorization to travel for medical. Initial agreement done now running in order to complete medical and formal steps in time.”

Not long ago, the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg posted the below about CFC looking into Camara and Roma’s Manu Kone as options, but with neither deal looking close…

Fee is fixed at £125m, bringing Chelsea up to close to £500m in sales, and deal is not contingent on club adding to their squad. Checks made on Camara and Kone but neither midfielder close as it stands. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) September 1, 2026

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Chelsea close in on crucial midfield signing

Chelsea look to have done some smart business here as Camara looks like a potentially superb addition to their midfield.

The 22-year-old Senegal international has impressed in Ligue 1 and was also someone Liverpool asked about earlier in the summer, Romano recently said on his YouTube channel.

Fernandez’s sale looks set to earn Chelsea huge money, and they’ve actually managed to replace him for a fraction of that fee.

One imagines the Blues would have been a bit short in the middle of the park with just Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Valentin Barco as their main options.