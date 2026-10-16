"My understanding" - Chelsea could make two midfielder signings this January

Chelsea flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly be in the market for two new midfielder signings this January, not just Alex Scott, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues notably lost Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City at the end of the summer transfer window, leaving them without much time to sign a replacement.

Bournemouth midfielder Scott seems like an ideal candidate, and it seems he remains a part of Chelsea’s plans for January, while the injury to Reece James means the club could explore another addition in that position.

See below for the latest information from Phillips on his X page…

Obviously Chelsea knew about Reece James for a while, and that he would likely need surgery. Hence all the noise around Alex Scott, keeping Malo Gusto (I’d guess), and actively still considering signing TWO new midfielders in the next two windows (my understanding). — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) October 16, 2026

“Obviously Chelsea knew about Reece James for a while, and that he would likely need surgery. Hence all the noise around Alex Scott, keeping Malo Gusto (I’d guess), and actively still considering signing TWO new midfielders in the next two windows (my understanding),” Phillips posted.

Could Chelsea sign Alex Scott and Adam Wharton?

We’ve previously been informed that Chelsea really like both Scott and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as targets for their midfield.

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It perhaps seems unlikely that CFC could afford both of those players in one window, with Scott and Wharton both key to their current clubs and likely to be among the most expensive options on the market.

Still, with Liverpool also being strongly linked with Scott by the Daily Mail, it might be that Chelsea end up having to switch their attention to Wharton and other possible alternatives.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope their club can win the race for Scott, but he also might be just one of a number of targets for this January.

If Liverpool get there first, it still seems Chelsea fans can expect their club to be busy and do some important work to strengthen their midfield depth this winter.