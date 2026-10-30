Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with Xabi Alonso keen to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Blues have emerged as the favourites to secure the England international’s signature, with Liverpool and other interested clubs now considering alternative targets.

Alex Scott could be an ideal midfield addition for Chelsea

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in English football, attracting attention from several Premier League heavyweights following his impressive performances for Bournemouth.

Chelsea have long admired Scott and believe he could be an excellent addition to their squad. His technical ability, energy and versatility would give Alonso another quality option in central midfield.

The opportunity to play alongside talented players such as Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers could also appeal to the midfielder. Chelsea believe their ambitious project and long-term plans make Stamford Bridge an attractive destination for the Bournemouth star.

Liverpool have also been monitoring his situation, but the Merseyside club are now understood to be exploring alternative options, giving Chelsea a significant advantage.

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Bournemouth demand over £100m for Scott

However, convincing Bournemouth to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Cherries are demanding a fee exceeding £100 million, including add-ons, before considering a January sale.

Scott has also rejected another contract proposal from Bournemouth, leaving the club increasingly concerned about his long-term future. His current agreement runs until 2028, putting the south coast outfit in a difficult negotiating position.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to meet Bournemouth’s financial demands, which could prove decisive in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Although no formal agreement has been reached, the Blues are increasingly confident they can complete the transfer.

With January approaching, Chelsea could make Scott one of their major signings as Alonso looks to build a stronger midfield capable of competing for major honours.