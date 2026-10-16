Morgan Rogers and Reece James (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Chelsea right-back Reece James has undergone surgery on a knee injury, but there is currently no timeframe for his return.

The Blues captain has had so many recurring injury problems down the years, but his quality when he’s fully fit means he’s still a hugely important part of the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Still, it looks like Chelsea will have to cope without him again for a while as it’s not yet clear when he’ll be able to return after this operation, according to BBC Sport.

James suffered the problem during Chelsea’s recent 5-1 win over Bournemouth, and it actually ended a relatively improved spell of fitness for the 26-year-old.

Reece James’ appearance record in recent years

James played only 24 games in all competitions in 2022/23, and that meant him also missing the 2022 World Cup with England.

The following season he again struggled, featuring just ten times in all competitions, and missing Euro 2024 with England.

Things improved slightly in 2024/25 as James managed 32 games in all competitions, though he still only featured in half the west Londoners’ Premier League matches.

Last season he again improved, featuring 39 times in all competitions, and he was able to play for England at the World Cup, even if he also suffered some issues while he was there.

But now he’s already suffered this setback relatively early on in the new campaign.

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Chelsea fans will no doubt be frustrated to see such an important player once again struggling to stay fit, though CFC do also have decent cover at right-back.

Malo Gusto is another strong option for Xabi Alonso’s side in that position, while they also signed Marco Palestra for that role in the summer.